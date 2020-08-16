Turkey slams Biden’s past call for US to back Erdogan opponents – Middle East Monitor

Turkey on Saturday condemned as “interventionist” remarks that US Democratic governmental competitor Joe Biden had actually made in December when he promoted a brand-new US technique to the “autocrat” President Tayyip Erdogan and assistance for opposition celebrations, reported Reuters.

Biden’s remarks to New York Times editors resurfaced in a video that made him the most popular subject on Twitter in Turkey, where Erdogan has actually governed for 17 years and has great relations with US President Donald Trump.

Biden, the previous US vice president, states in the video he is “very concerned” about Erdogan’s technique to Kurds in Turkey, his partial military cooperation with Russia, and gain access to to US airfields in the nation, a NATO ally.

“What I think we should be doing is taking a very different approach to him now, making it clear that we support opposition leadership,” Biden stated in the video and confirmed by a records released in January by the Times.

“He has to pay a price,” Biden stated at the time, including Washington ought to push Turkish opposition leaders “to be able to take on and defeat Erdogan. Not by a coup, not by a coup, but by the electoral process.”

In reaction, the Turkish president’s interactions director Fahrettin Altun stated the remarks “show video games and an interventionist …