Turkey slams Biden’s past call for U.S. to back Erdogan opponents By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Democratic governmental prospect Biden and vice governmental prospect Harris hold very first joint project look as a ticket in Wilmington, Delaware



2/2

By Jonathan Spicer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey on Saturday condemned as “interventionist” remarks that U.S. Democratic governmental competitor Joe Biden had actually made in December when he promoted a brand-new U.S. technique to the “autocrat” President Tayyip Erdogan and assistance for opposition celebrations.

Biden’s remarks to New York Times editors resurfaced in a video that made him the most popular subject on Twitter in Turkey, where Erdogan has actually governed for 17 years and has great relations with U.S.President Donald Trump

Biden, the previous U.S. vice president, states in the video he is “very concerned” about Erdogan’s technique to Kurds in Turkey, his partial military cooperation with Russia, and gain access to to U.S. airfields in the nation, a NATO ally.

“What I think we should be doing is taking a very different approach to him now, making it clear that we support opposition leadership,” Biden stated in the video and validated by a records released in January by theTimes

“He has to pay a price,” Biden stated at the time, including Washington ought to push Turkish …