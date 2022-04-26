Harut Sassounian

Publisher of The California Courier

www.TheCaliforniaCourier.com:

US President Joe Biden issued a written statement on April 24 officially recognizing the Armenian Genocide for the second year in a row.

Here is an excerpt from Biden’s recognition. “On April 24, 1915, with the arrest of Armenian intellectuals and community leaders by the Ottoman authorities in Constantinople, the Armenian Genocide began, one of the most horrific mass atrocities of the 20th century. Today we remember the 1.5 million Armenians who were displaced, killed or sent on a death march during the extermination campaign, ենք we mourn the tragic loss of so many lives ․․․ “Today, 107 years later, the American people continue to respect all Armenians who fell victim to the genocide.”

In his statement, Biden used the word “Genocide” four times and once the Armenian term “Mets Yeghern”, which was used to describe the mass killings, before Raphael Lemkin coined the term Genocide in the 1940s. Biden also mentioned the “Ottoman authorities” as the perpetrators of the Armenian Genocide.

While Armenians appreciate Biden’s compassionate words, he should be reminded that such a threat of annihilation hangs over Artsakh today. He should not approve of the military aid provided to Azerbaijan, a country that intends to destroy both Artsakh and Armenia.

President Biden must translate his moral recognition of the Armenian Genocide into a practical foreign policy, putting pressure on Turkey to acknowledge its crimes, compensate for the massacres perpetrated by its previous regime, and return the lands of occupied Western Armenia. Recognition without compensation is meaningless…

Just as the Western countries stood up in defense of Ukraine, providing huge military and humanitarian aid, so they must defend Artsakh. During the 2020 war, Artsakh was brutally attacked by mercenary jihadist terrorists from Azerbaijan and Turkey, committing war crimes and crimes against humanity. But the world was silent. One people should not be preferred to the suffering of one people over another. All human beings deserve the same protection!

In addition to Biden’s statement, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Governor Ginn Newsom, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Argentine Vice President Christina Fernandez, Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiandros leaders: However, the United Kingdom, Australia and Israel are among the countries that are still afraid of Turkey to recognize the truth about the massacre of 1.5 million Armenians.

Turkey, which committed genocide, and its slave state, Azerbaijan, continue to deny the Armenian Genocide. Armenians all over the world – all people of good will continue to hold protests, exposing their lies, reminding the world of the massacres.

This year, on April 23, when Turkish Foreign Minister Mlut Cavusoglu was in Montevideo, Uruguay, a group of Armenians protested his visit. Çavuşoղlu mocked the gathered Armenians, making the menacing gesture of the Turkish “Gray Wolves” terrorist group. Mehmet Ali Aghja, who shot and wounded Pope John Paul II in 1981, was a member of the Gray Wolves. Imagine if the German Foreign Minister showed Nazi signs to the Jews who survived the Holocaust. The Uruguayan President condemned the Turkish Foreign Minister’s non-diplomatic gesture, and the Uruguayan Foreign Ministry summoned the Turkish Ambassador, demanding an explanation for the Turkish Foreign Minister’s inappropriate behavior.

Nevertheless, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is beginning to realize the futility of his denial of the Armenian Genocide. After years of threatening the United States if it recognized the Armenian Genocide, Erdogan had become a muscle after Biden recognized it last year. Erdogan arrogantly announced that he would protest to the US President for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide. However, when they met last June, he did not dare say a word to Biden. Then, when the Turkish press asked Erdogan if he had complained to Biden about the Genocide, he said absurdly. “No, Biden did not raise that issue.” Erdogan was completely ashamed.

In his address to the Armenians gathered near the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople on April 24, Erdogan wrote to the Armenian Patriarch Sahak Mashalyan. “I think we should build the future together, inspired by our deep-rooted unity of a thousand years, instead of exaggerating suffering.” Instead of recognizing the Armenian Genocide, Erdogan insisted that the citizens of the Ottoman Empire (Armenians, Turks) died in the aftermath of World War I, without distinguishing between “victims of the war.”

Moreover, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has stated that it rejects the statements made by different countries on April 24. “This includes US President Biden’s unfortunate statement today, which repeats the mistake made in 2021. “We reject such statements; decisions that distort historical facts for political reasons; we condemn those who claim this mistake.” This was reported by the Turkish Foreign Minister, who made a terrorist hand gesture in Uruguay.

At the same time, the governor of Istanbul banned the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, which has been held every year since 2010, except for the last two years due to the coronavirus.

Finally, Karo Paylan, an Armenian member of the Turkish parliament, introduced a bold resolution in parliament last week, demanding that the Armenian Genocide be recognized, that the perpetrators be identified, that their names be removed from public places, and that Turkish citizens and their families be granted Turkish citizenship. Paylan was severely attacked by Turkish officials. The Speaker of the Parliament rejected his proposal. The speaker of the ruling “Justice և Development” party demanded an apology from Paylan and threatened to sue him. Moreover, Erdoողan condemned Paylan and urged the parliament to “deal with him”.

If the Turkish leaders are not against humiliation, exposing themselves to the world for denying the genocide committed by their country, then the Armenians will continue to identify them as supporters of barbaric acts. The sooner they come to their senses, accept the genocide and compensate, the sooner they will get rid of the disgrace.

Translation by Ruzanna Avagyan