Turkey set for place on final 17-race F1 calendar

Jerez had actually likewise been under factor to consider to plug the space in November that F1 has actually been attempting to fill, however the Spanish track will not include after all.

As has actually long been prepared for the season will complete with a triple header in the Middle East, with 2 races in Bahrain followed by the season ending in Abu Dhabi.

The anticipated final overall of 17 races falls within the “15-18” variety that F1 employer Chase Carey has actually long been guaranteeing. The crucial number is 15, the minimum that ensures that TELEVISION broadcasters pay their complete costs, so 17 permits for a couple of occasions to be lost to COVID-19 concerns.

Having revealed dates as much as the Emilia Romagna GP at Imola on November 1, F1 has actually been attempting for a long time to settle the schedule after the loss of all the Americas occasions.

Vietnam and even China remained in contention at one phase, and while neither race has actually yet been formally cancelled for 2020, they both fell by the wayside a long time back.

Although the dates have yet to be validated Turkey has actually been set up for November 15, a fortnight after Imola.

The Bahrain occasions will follow on November 29 and December 6, with the Abu Dhabi ending on December 13. As formerly reported strategies are still in hand for the 2nd Sakhir race to be held on a much shorter and much faster variation of the routine track.

