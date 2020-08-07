Turkey sends rescue and healthcare teams to Beirut  – Middle East Monitor

Turkey is sending out search and rescue teams, healthcare employees, medical products and other immediate humanitarian help to Beirut to handle the repercussions of the Port of Beirut surge, CNN reported on Wednesday.

According to CNN, the Turkish Foreign Ministry revealed that the nation is likewise intending on establishing a field medical facility following the blast.

“We will continue to provide any and all help in solidarity and cooperation with our friendly and brotherly country Lebanon during these times of hardship which we hope they will overcome quickly,” a declaration released by the ministry verified.

Anadolu Agency reported Turkish Red Crescent Chairman Kerem Kinik mentioning that a group including 4 healthcare workers, consisting of an emergency situation doctor and medical products, would be sent out on Wednesday.

He likewise verified that the Turkish Red Crescent has actually finished its essential preparations for the deliveries, and will work together with the Lebanese Red Cross.

“We immediately contacted the Lebanese Red Cross to show that we are ready to help. Currently, there is a need for emergency assistance in the region, there are too many wounded people,” Kinik revealed.

