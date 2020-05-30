Turkey says may begin oil exploration under Libya deal in 3-4 months – Middle East Monitor

Turkey may begin oil exploration in the japanese Mediterranean inside three or 4 months under a deal it signed with Libya that was condemned by others in the area together with Greece, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez stated on Friday, Reuters studies.

Libya’s internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) signed the maritime delimitation deal final 12 months. Turkey says it creates an unique financial zone from its southern coast to Libya’s northeast coast, and protects rights to assets.

Greece, Cyprus and others oppose the accord and name it unlawful, an accusation Ankara has rejected. The European Union additionally opposes the maritime deal that was signed alongside an settlement for Turkey to offer army assist to the GNA, which has battled forces based mostly in japanese Libya for greater than a 12 months.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the launch of Turkey’s Fatih oil-and-gas drilling ship to the Black Sea, Donmez stated Turkish Petroleum (TPAO), which had utilized for an exploration allow in the japanese Mediterranean, would begin operations in areas under its license after the method was accomplished.

“Within the framework of the agreement we reached with Libya we will be able to start our oil exploration operations there within three to four months,” Donmez stated. Turkey’s new Kanuni drill ship would additionally go to the Mediterranean later this 12 months, he added.

The transfer may additional stoke tensions in the area, the place Turkey has been at loggerheads for years with Greece, Cyprus, Egypt and Israel over possession of pure assets. Turkey may additionally face doable EU sanctions over its operations.

Separately, Donmez stated the Fatih drill ship would maintain its first operation in the Black Sea on July 15, the anniversary of a 2016 failed coup try. Friday additionally marked the anniversary of Istanbul’s conquest by the Ottoman Empire in 1453.