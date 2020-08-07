Turkey says maritime deal between Greece and Egypt is ‘null and void’ – Middle East Monitor

Turkey has actually criticised and dismissed a maritime arrangement between Greece and Egypt for an unique financial zone (EEZ) in the eastern Mediterranean planned to counter Turkey’s own such deal with the Libyan federal government. A declaration from the Turkish Foreign Ministry explained the deal as “null and void” and mentioned that Greece and Egypt have no shared maritime border.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted that his nation will "continue to resolutely protect [the] rights of Turkey at the table & on the ground."

The deal between Egypt and Greece was signed the other day in Cairo and was revealed in a joint interview by their foreign ministers.

The “mutually beneficial deal” was focused on counteracting the “illegal” maritime deal between Turkey and the UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) late in 2015, which warded off the East Med pipeline task concurred upon by Egypt, Israel, Greek and Cyprus.

Ankara’s criticism of the Egypt-Greece deal kept in mind that the proposed demarcated location rests on Turkey’s continental rack. The Foreign Ministry in the Turkish capital likewise advised Egypt that it had actually currently quit 11,500 square kilometres …