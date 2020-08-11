Turkey says it will license new Mediterranean areas this month By Reuters

©Reuters German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attend to the media throughout a joint press conference after a conference in Berlin



ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey will concern seismic expedition and drilling licenses in new areas of the eastern Mediterranean by the end of August and continue its operations in the area, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated on Tuesday, in the middle of stress with Greece.

NATO allies Turkey and Greece are at chances over overlapping claims for hydrocarbon resources in the easternMediterranean Turkey sent its Oruc Reis vessel on Monday to carry out a seismic study in a disputed location, in a relocation Greece stated was unlawful.

A comparable disagreement last month was soothed after German Chancellor Angela Merkel stepped in, leading Turkey to pause its operations. President Tayyip Erdogan stated on Friday Turkey had actually resumed work after Greece revealed a maritime handle Egypt.

Speaking at a press conference in Ankara, Cavusoglu stated Turkey would release new licenses for operations near the western borders of its continental rack and continue “all sorts of seismic and drilling operations” in the location.

Greece’s Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will demand an emergency situation conference of the European Union foreign affairs …