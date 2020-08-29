Turkey responds to accusation of cutting off drinking water in Al-Hasakah – Middle East Monitor

Turkey’s Permanent Representative of Turkey to the United Nations Feridun Sinirlio ğlu verified that the claims made versus Turkey of cutting off water from the city of Al-Hasakah, in north-eastern Syria, are entirely incorrect.

Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis Ramesh Rajasingham revealed throughout a session of the United Nations (UN) Security Council, on Thursday, that there are regular drinking water disturbances in the city of Al-Hasakah and at Al-Hawl camp.

Rajasingham explained that the Allouk Water station in Al-Hasakah city knowledgeable water cuts a minimum of 13 times throughout the present year, which impacted 460,000 civilians in the area.

Bashar Al-Assad’s agent in the UN Bashar Jaafari held Turkey accountable for the disruption of water circulation from the station.

In action to this accusation, Sinirlio ğlu described that the Allouk water station is powered by electrical energy from Tishrin Dam, which is under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militia.

