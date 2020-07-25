Turkey rescues 929 asylum seekers in Aegean in a month – Middle East Monitor

The Turkish Coast Guard saved more than 900 asylum seekers in the current month who were pressed back by the Greek Coast Guard into Turkish territorial waters in the Aegean, reports AnadoluAgency

Asylum seekers were looking for to cross to Europe with rubber boats to begin brand-new lives, particularly those leaving war and persecution.

According to information assembled by Anadolu Agency, from June 22 to July 22, a overall of 929 asylum seekers pressed back by the Greek forces were saved. Nearly 380 of them were saved in Izmir, 238 in Balikesir, 162 in Canakkale, 108 in Mugla, 24 in Aydin, and 18 in Antalya.

In 2019, a overall of 29 asylum seekers lost their lives in between January 1 to July 22 due to extreme conditions at the sea. This year, the tally reached 35 in the very same duration.

According to the Coast Guard Command, 12,609 irregular migrants attempting to cross to Greece were held in betweenJan 1 and July22 Over 880 migrants were held from July 1 to July 22.

Turkish Coast Guard provided asylum seekers a assisting hand by offering them with clothing and food. Health care workers likewise dealt with saved asylum seekers in bad health conditions.

Turkey has actually been a crucial transit point for asylum seekers intending to cross to Europe to begin brand-new lives, particularly those leaving war and persecution.

The nation previously this year opened its gates to irregular migrants looking for to cross to Europe, implicating the EU of stopping working to keep its guarantees under a 2016 migrant offer.

Turkey hosts almost 4 million Syrians, more than any other nation in the world.