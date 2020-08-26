Turkey rescues 68 asylum seekers in Aegean – Middle East Monitor

Turkey saved an overall of 68 asylum seekers who were unlawfully pressed back by the Greek Coast Guard into Turkish territorial waters in the Aegean, a security source stated on Tuesday, reports Anadolu Agency.

At least 38 asylum seekers were saved from a rowboat off the coast of Seferihisar in Turkey’s western Izmir province, stated the source, who asked not to be called due to constraints on talking to the media.

Separately, another 30 migrants were saved off Izmir’s Foca district.

After regular checks, the asylum seekers were required to the provincial migration authority.

Turkey has actually been a crucial transit point for asylum seekers intending to cross into Europe to begin brand-new lives, particularly those running away war and persecution.

Earlier this year, the nation broke the ice to irregular migrants looking for to reach Europe, implicating the EU of stopping working to keep its guarantees under a 2016 migrant offer.

Turkey has actually consistently condemned Greece’s prohibited practice of pressing back asylum seekers, stating that it breaks humanitarian worths and global law by threatening the lives of susceptible migrants, consisting of ladies and kids.

