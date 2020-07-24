Turkey rejects Macron’s sanctions threat – Middle East Monitor

Turkey declined allegations on Thursday which were made by French President Emmanuel Macron that Ankara is breaking the sovereignty of European Union nations in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Daily Sabah has actually reported. “Statements made by President Macron have no value for our country,” stated Turkish Foreign Ministry representative Hami Aksoy.

The main declaration followed Macron required EU sanctions versus Turkey for “violations” of Greek and Cypriot territorial waters. He likewise stated that the EU ought to act upon the crisis in Libya.

“It is not acceptable for the maritime space of a Union member state to be violated or threatened. Those responsible must be sanctioned,” stated Macron ahead of a conference in Paris with his Cypriot equivalent Nicos Anastasiades.

Aksoy required that France ought to stop amplifying its own value and rather follow discreet and logical policies. He included that it ought to stop supporting putschists in Libya and terrorists in Syria.

Last year Turkey signed an arrangement with Libya which demarcated their maritime borders and offered Ankara rights over parts of the MediterraneanSea Ever ever since, France has actually been prompting the EU to enforce more sanctions on Turkey if Ankara breaks Greek or Cypriot territorial waters.

France and Turkey each assistance opposing side in the Libya dispute which sees the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord, backed by Turkey, making substantial military advances versus the France- backed Libyan National Army.

