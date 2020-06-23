Turkey reiterates its support for Libya’s Government of National Accord – Middle East Monitor

A spokesman for the Turkish presidency has harassed the necessity for a sustainable truce in Libya, Anadolu Agency has reported.

Ibrahim Kalin mentioned yesterday that Turkey helps the place of the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord, which insists on the necessity for the forces of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar to withdraw from Sirte and Al-Jafra for a ceasefire to succeed.

He identified that that is attainable if the events return to the political settlement signed in Morocco in 2015. “This is the position of the Libyan government and we support it.”

Kalin made his feedback throughout a web-based seminar organised by Germany’s Konrad Adenauer Foundation. Turkey is striving to attain peace and stability in Libya, he insisted, and can keep there so long as the GNA desires it to be there.

Criticising Haftar, the Turkish official added that, “He was unreliable from the outset, and he undermined all truce agreements and tension-reduction initiatives. Hence, the Libyan government will not support any negotiations in which Haftar is a part. Turkey supports that position too.”

He was additionally essential of France. “We support a legitimate government in Libya, while the French government supports an illegal warlord, and endangers the security of NATO, the Mediterranean, North Africa and political stability in Libya. While all these facts are clear to us, the French are still pointing fingers at us and criticising us.”

Turkey accuses the UAE of financing the conflict in Libya. According to Kalin, Abu Dhabi’s assault on the federal government in Ankara and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for Turkey’s function within the Arab and Islamic worlds, was “foolish”.

Kalin defined that Ankara continues to be optimistic that January’s Berlin convention on Libya will result in one thing optimistic. “The ceasefire that resulted from that conference was violated many times by the warlord Haftar, and yet countries such as Russia, the UAE and France are still supporting him. Everyone knows that Turkey has brought relative stability to Libya and that we want to end the conflict.”

NATO, the Turkish official concluded, has to play a “unified role” in Libya. He famous that US coverage on Libya is “volatile”, and no person desires to see the Syrian state of affairs occurring within the North African nation.

