Turkey, Qatar DMs on a joint visit to Libya – Middle East Monitor

The Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and his Qatari equivalent, Khalid Bin Mohammad Al Attiyah, have actually gotten here in the Libyan capital of Tripoli for a joint visit throughout which they will meet authorities of the Government of National Accord (GNA).

Sources in the GNA informed news website that Akar will go over “with officials the steps taken so far to establish the Turkish naval base in Misrata and the Turkish military base at Al-Wattia air base south of Tripoli”, in the existence of the Qatari authorities.

The authorities will likewise go over “ways and means of strengthening the military support to the GNA forces and the military enhancement in western Sirte, which is under the control of the Libyan National Army [LNA].”

The company mentioned that throughout this visit, Turkey anticipates to reveal “the initiation of rehabilitation and training operations of elements of the GNA forces in Turkish colleges”.

In November, Turkey and Libya’s United Nations- identified GNA signed offers which designating Ankara rights over a large location of the Eastern Mediterranean.

In return, Ankara has actually sent out military assistance for the GNA in its fight versus the LNA.

