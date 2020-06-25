Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is the one participant in Libya performing in an honest approach and the Ankara administration shouldn’t be hiding its regional agenda, French journal Le Canard enchaine wrote yesterday.

According to the journal, which included the opinions of former French diplomats, Turkey’s president is the one one who shouldn’t be hiding his navy, geopolitical and power targets in the Mediterranean, Libya and Cyprus.

Adding that the Libyan authorities seen a latest assertion by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi – the place he argued that direct intervention in Libya was a risk – as a declaration of conflict and meddling in the nation’s inner affairs.

This comes after the Turkish international minister on Wednesday criticised the French president’s feedback on Ankara’s assist for the internationally recognised Libyan authorities.

In a stay radio broadcast, Mevlut Cavusoglu stated that France is playing a harmful game by going past the boundaries in Libya.

France’s international minister known as on the European Union to carry pressing talks on the bloc’s future relations with Turkey because of its position in Libya.

In November, Turkey and Libya signed numerous pacts together with agreeing on maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea and the deployment of Turkish troops in Libya to assist the GNA.

As a results of Turkish assist, the GNA final week recaptured the Libyan capital Tripoli from its rival renegade General Khalifa Haftar forcing his forces to retreat.