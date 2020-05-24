Turkey-Pakistan defence industry deals peak in last two years – Middle East Monitor

Turkey has actually been enhancing its army collaboration with Pakistan over the last two years, Turkish authorities claimed.

Pakistan and also NATO participant, Turkey, wish to boost reciprocal defence collaboration, claimed the basic supervisor of STM, Murat Ikinci, a leading Turkish defence company operating under the nation’s Defence Ministry.

“The Pakistan-Turkey Military Consultative Group was established in 1988 aiming to strengthen military relations between the two countries. However, as ties improved, the scope of cooperation expanded and took on a new name, the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC). Now, both countries see this forum that guides bilateral relations in defence industry and back it.”

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and also his Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan co-chaired the 6th session of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council and also authorized 13 memorandums of understanding (MOU), 5 of them pertaining to the defence industry.

In enhancement, on Tuesday, a Turkish main admired a contract in between Pakistan and also Turkey on the sale of 4 corvettes to Pakistan as component of Turkey’s National Ship (MILGEM) job, started in 2000 to in your area create and also develop a fleet of multi-purpose corvettes and also frigates that will certainly change older ships, according to Anadolu

“Pakistan’s possession of four MILGEM corvettes will change the balance in the region and will carry the country to the position of a playmaker,” Esad Akgun, supervisor general of Military Factory and also Shipyard ManagementInc (ASFAT), informed the Anadolu Agency

Most especially, in 2018, Pakistan bought 30 Turkish- made T-129 strike helicopters at an expense of $1.5 billion and also the Pakistan Navy appointed a 17,000- tonne fleet vessel developed in cooperation with a Turkish defence firm in the southerly Pakistani port city of Karachi.