Turkey joins 17-race 2020 Formula 1 calendar

As formerly reported, the significant novelty is the return in November of the Turkish GP at Istanbul Park for the very first time considering that 2011.

The season ends as has actually long been prepared with a double-header in Bahrain followed by the ending in Abu Dhabi.

All the newly-confirmed races will be three-day grands prix, with Imola– as currently revealed– the only outlier as a two-day occasion.

The last overall of 17 provides F1 some margin in case a couple of scheduled occasions are all of a sudden lost. The minimum variety of races needed to ensure complete payment by the TELEVISION broadcasters is 15.

The schedule now consists of 5 places that were not on the initial variation, with Mugello, Nurburgring, Portimao, Imola and Istanbul all included.

To be hung on November 15, the Turkish race will be dealt with as a flyaway, with the automobiles and freight taking a trip by aircraft and after that heading on to theMiddle East In previous years whatever taken a trip by roadway and sea.

There is no verification on what circuit design will be utilized by the 2nd Bahrain occasion, which will utilize the Sakhir GP name.

F1 had actually been thinking about the much shorter and much faster external circuit, which Ross Brawn has actually referred to as being nearly an oval, however it’s comprehended that it will not now be utilized. Sakhir has an option in the “endurance” course that was utilized for the 2010 Bahrain GP.

…