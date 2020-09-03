Turkey issues warning about Russian navy exercise in eastern Mediterranean  – Middle East Monitor

Turkey has actually provided 2 notifies on Navtex for the eastern Mediterranean where the Russian navy will carry out military drills, the Turkish Naval Forces Hydrography and Oceanography Department has actually exposed. Navtex is an “international automated medium frequency direct-printing service for delivery of… urgent maritime safety information (MSI) to ships.”

The statement was made on Wednesday, with a warning that the Russian navy will carry out 2 different arms workouts of the coast ofCyprus One is anticipated to occur from 8-22 September, and the other from 17-25 September.

Ankara had actually currently revealed recently that its own marine workouts would occur previously today in a zone even more east. In a message on Navtex in August, Turkey stated that it would perform the “shooting exercises” off the coast of the southern Turkish town of Anamur, to the north of Cyprus.

Meanwhile, German diplomatic efforts have actually assisted to pacify stress in between Turkey and Greece after Athens challenged Ankara’s seismic study in a location south of the island ofKastellorizo Greece’s questionable relocate to sign a maritime separation arrangement with Egypt, which Turkey states breaches its own global waters, has actually made matters worse.

The Turkish federal government implicates Athens of pursuing maximalist policies in the …