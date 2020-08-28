Turkey is on its way to shedding the energy shackles – Middle East Monitor

Last Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed in Istanbul that the Fatih drillship found 320 billion cubic metres of gas in the Black Sea which Turkey will begin utilizing this domestic gas in 2023. This is the exact same year that the nation will commemorate the centennial year of the Republic of Turkey’s structure.

Turkey depends externally on its oil and gas requirements. Last year, the volume of gas usage in the nation reached 44.9 billion cubic metres, and 99 percent of this quantity was imported from other nations such as Russia, Iran andAzerbaijan It is particular that the gas found in the Tuna -1 well, after its elimination and preparation for public use, will lead to a decline in this foreign reliance and will enhance Ankara’s position in energy offers. Turkey likewise invests $12 billion each year on importing gas, which is a great void in its bank account and raises the nation’s requirement for United States dollars. With the usage of domestic gas, that big hole will slowly vanish, and we will see a surplus in the bank account. Additionally, Turkey’s requirement for hard cash will reduce.

The discovery revealed by Erdogan is an important action towards self-sufficiency in the field ofenergy It suggests the possibility of …