Turkey is becoming a superpower – Middle East Monitor

After substantial expedition, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cheerfully revealed on Friday that his nation had actually made the greatest gas discovery in its history. The gas found in the Black Sea was approximated by 320 billion cubic metres. Erdogan stated that production for industrial usage might start in 2023.

“Turkey has realised the greatest natural gas discovery in its history,” Erdogan was reported by Turkish and international mass media stating, worrying that this would assist the nation ended up being a game-changer in relation to the energy market. “We are determined to solve our energy issue,” he worried.

Erdogan informed his country that this gas discover is a present from God to enhance the Turkish economy and raise living requirements in the nation. “My Lord has opened the door to unprecedented wealth for us,” he stated.

In truth, energy professionals think these gas reserves might lower the nation’s expense imports, which reached $41 billion in 2019, due to the fact that they introduce Turkey’s self-reliance in this field and this would assist stop the drain of foreign currency reserves. Turkey imports its gas primarily from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran.

Berat Albayrak, the economy minister and Erdogan’s son-in-law, stated the Turkish federal government hopes it will eliminate the nation’s bank account deficit.

READ: