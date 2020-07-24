Turkey holds Friday prayers in Hagia Sophia Mosque for first time in 86 years – Middle East Monitor

< img data-attachment-id ="412107" data-orig-file ="https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Friday-prayers-in-Hagia-Sophia-Mosque_3.jpg" data-orig-size ="1200,800" data-comments-opened ="" data-image-meta=" {"aperture":"3.5","credit":"Ahmet Bolat","camera":"Canon EOS-1D X","caption":"ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 24: People gather to perform Friday Prayer, which is performed for the first time after 86 years, outside of the Hagia Sophia Mosque on July 24, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey. After 86 years of serving as a museum, Istanbul iconic landmark, Hagia Sophia is set to open for prayers on Friday. Thousands of Turkish citizens from various cities flocked to Istanbul to participate in the first Friday prayer in Hagia Sophia Mosque after 86 years. ( Ahmet Bolat - Anadolu Agency )","created_timestamp":"1595603231","copyright":"u00a9Anadolu Agency","focal_length":"24","iso":"400","shutter_speed":"0.00015625","title":"Friday Prayer at Hagia Sophia Mosque","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title ="Friday Prayer at Hagia Sophia Mosque" data-image-description ="" data-medium-file ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Friday-prayers-in-Hagia-Sophia-Mosque_3.jpg?fit=500%2C333&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" data-large-file ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Friday-prayers-in-Hagia-Sophia-Mosque_3.jpg?fit=933%2C622&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" width ="463" height ="309" data-original-width ="463" data-original-height ="309" itemprop ="http://schema.org/image" title ="Friday Prayer at Hagia Sophia Mosque" alt="Prayer held at theHagiaSophiaMosquefor thefirsttime after86years on24July2020inIstanbul,Turkey[Mustafa Kamacı/Anadolu Agency]" design ="width: 463px; height: 309px;" src ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Friday-prayers-in-Hagia-Sophia-Mosque_3.jpg?w=463&is-pending-load=1#038;h=309&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" srcset ="https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/://www.middleeastmonitor.com/R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP///yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7" class =" jetpack-lazy-image"/ > < img data-attachment-id ="412107" data-orig-file ="https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Friday-prayers-in-Hagia-Sophia-Mosque_3.jpg" data-orig-size ="1200,800" data-comments-opened ="" data-image-meta=" {"aperture":"3.5","credit":"Ahmet Bolat","camera":"Canon EOS-1D X","caption":"ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 24: People gather to perform Friday Prayer, which is performed for the first time after 86 years, outside of the Hagia Sophia Mosque on July 24, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey. After 86 years of serving as a museum, Istanbul iconic landmark, Hagia Sophia is set to open for prayers on Friday. Thousands of Turkish citizens from various cities flocked to Istanbul to participate in the first Friday prayer in Hagia Sophia Mosque after 86 years. ( Ahmet Bolat - Anadolu Agency )","created_timestamp":"1595603231","copyright":"u00a9Anadolu Agency","focal_length":"24","iso":"400","shutter_speed":"0.00015625","title":"Friday Prayer at Hagia Sophia Mosque", "orientation":"1"}" data-image-title ="Friday Prayer at Hagia Sophia Mosque" data-image-description ="" data-medium-file ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Friday-prayers-in-Hagia-Sophia-Mosque_3.jpg?fit=500%2C333&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" data-large-file ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Friday-prayers-in-Hagia-Sophia-Mosque_3.jpg?fit=933%2C622&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" src =(************************************************************************************************************************************************** )width ="463" height ="309" data-original-width ="463" data-original-height ="309" itemprop ="http://schema.org/image" title ="Friday Prayer at Hagia Sophia Mosque" alt="Prayer held at theHagiaSophia Mosquefor thefirsttime after86years on24July2020inIstanbul,Turkey[Mustafa Kamacı/Anadolu Agency]” design =”width: 463px; height: 309px;”/ > < img data-attachment-id ="412107" data-orig-file ="https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Friday-prayers-in-Hagia-Sophia-Mosque_3.jpg" data-orig-size ="1200,800" data-comments-opened ="" data-image-meta=" {"aperture":"3.5","credit":"Ahmet Bolat","camera":"Canon EOS-1D X","caption":"ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 24: People gather to perform Friday Prayer, which is performed for the first time after 86 years, outside of the Hagia Sophia Mosque on July 24, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey. After 86 years of serving as a museum, Istanbul iconic landmark, Hagia Sophia is set to open for prayers on Friday. Thousands of Turkish citizens from various cities flocked to Istanbul to participate in the first Friday prayer in Hagia Sophia Mosque after 86 years. ( Ahmet Bolat - Anadolu Agency )","created_timestamp":"1595603231","copyright":"u00a9Anadolu Agency","focal_length":"24","iso":"400","shutter_speed":"0.00015625","title":"Friday Prayer at Hagia Sophia Mosque","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title ="Friday Prayer at Hagia Sophia Mosque" data-image-description ="" data-medium-file ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Friday-prayers-in-Hagia-Sophia-Mosque_3.jpg?fit=500%2C333&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" data-large-file ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Friday-prayers-in-Hagia-Sophia-Mosque_3.jpg?fit=933%2C622&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" width ="463" height ="309" data-original-width ="463" data-original-height ="309" itemprop ="http://schema.org/image" title ="Friday Prayer at Hagia Sophia Mosque" alt="Prayer held at theHagiaSophiaMosquefor thefirsttime after86years on24July2020inIstanbul,Turkey[Mustafa Kamacı/Anadolu Agency]" design ="width: 463px; height: 309px;" src ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Friday-prayers-in-Hagia-Sophia-Mosque_3.jpg?w=463&is-pending-load=1#038;h=309&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" srcset ="https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/://www.middleeastmonitor.com/R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP///yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7" class =" jetpack-lazy-image"/ > Prayer held at theHagiaSophiaMosquefor thefirsttime after86years on24July2020inIstanbul,Turkey[Arif Hüdaverdi Yamanı/Anadolu Agency] < img data-attachment-id ="412109" data-orig-file ="https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Friday-prayers-in-Hagia-Sophia-Mosque_5.jpg" data-orig-size ="1200,800" data-comments-opened ="" data-image-meta=" {"aperture":"8","credit":"Arif Hu00fcdaverdi Yaman","camera":"Canon EOS 5D Mark III","caption":"ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 24: People perform Friday Prayer, which is performed for the first time after 86 years outside of the Hagia Sophia Mosque on July 24, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey. After 86 years of serving as a museum, Istanbul iconic landmark, Hagia Sophia is set to open for prayers on Friday. Thousands of Turkish citizens from various cities flocked to Istanbul to participate in the first Friday prayer in Hagia Sophia Mosque after 86 years. ( Arif Hu00fcdaverdi Yaman - Anadolu Agency )","created_timestamp":"1595602632","copyright":"u00a9Anadolu Agency","focal_length":"23","iso":"100","shutter_speed":"0.002","title":"Friday Prayer at Hagia Sophia Mosque","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title ="Friday Prayer at Hagia Sophia Mosque" data-image-description ="" data-medium-file ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Friday-prayers-in-Hagia-Sophia-Mosque_5.jpg?fit=500%2C333&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" data-large-file ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Friday-prayers-in-Hagia-Sophia-Mosque_5.jpg?fit=933%2C622&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" width ="462" height ="309" data-original-width ="462" data-original-height ="309" itemprop ="http://schema.org/image" title ="Friday Prayer at Hagia Sophia Mosque" alt="Prayer held at theHagiaSophia Mosquefor thefirsttime after86years on24July2020inIstanbul,Turkey[Arif Hüdaverdi Yamanı/Anadolu Agency]" design ="width: 462px; height: 309px;" src ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Friday-prayers-in-Hagia-Sophia-Mosque_5.jpg?w=462&is-pending-load=1#038;h=309&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" srcset ="https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/://www.middleeastmonitor.com/R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP///yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7" class =" jetpack-lazy-image"/ > < img data-attachment-id ="412109" data-orig-file ="https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Friday-prayers-in-Hagia-Sophia-Mosque_5.jpg" data-orig-size ="1200,800" data-comments-opened ="" data-image-meta=" {"aperture":"8","credit":"Arif Hu00fcdaverdi Yaman","camera":"Canon EOS 5D Mark III", "caption":"ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 24: People perform Friday Prayer, which is performed for the first time after 86 years outside of the Hagia Sophia Mosque on July 24, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey. After 86 years of serving as a museum, Istanbul iconic landmark, Hagia Sophia is set to open for prayers on Friday. Thousands of Turkish citizens from various cities flocked to Istanbul to participate in the first Friday prayer in Hagia Sophia Mosque after 86 years. ( Arif Hu00fcdaverdi Yaman - Anadolu Agency )","created_timestamp":"1595602632","copyright":"u00a9Anadolu Agency","focal_length":"23","iso":"100","shutter_speed":"0.002","title":"Friday Prayer at Hagia Sophia Mosque","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title ="Friday Prayer at Hagia Sophia Mosque" data-image-description ="" data-medium-file ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Friday-prayers-in-Hagia-Sophia-Mosque_5.jpg?fit=500%2C333&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" data-large-file ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Friday-prayers-in-Hagia-Sophia-Mosque_5.jpg?fit=933%2C622&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" src ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Friday-prayers-in-Hagia-Sophia-Mosque_5.jpg?w=462&h=309&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" width ="462" height ="309" data-original-width ="462" data-original-height ="309" itemprop ="http://schema.org/image" title ="Friday Prayer at Hagia Sophia Mosque" alt="Prayer held at theHagiaSophiaMosquefor thefirsttime after86years on24(************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************ )2020inIstanbul,Turkey[Arif Hüdaverdi Yamanı/Anadolu Agency]" design ="width: 462px; height: 309px;"/ > (******************************** )Prayer held at theHagiaSophiaMosquefor thefirsttime after86years on24July2020inIstanbul,Turkey[Arif Hüdaverdi Yamanı/Anadolu Agency]

After86years of running as a museum,Istanbul’sHagiaSophia today resumed as a mosque, a relocation that has actually ended up being a reason for eventforMuslims not justinTurkey however the world over.

The re-opening of the mosque started at08:00 GMT withQuran recitations and remembrance ofGod

Thousands fromTurkey,Europe and theMiddleEast came together to hope at the 1,483- year-oldHagiaSophia Mosquefor thefirsttimein86yearsThey were signed up with byPresidentRecepTayyibErdogan

< img data-attachment-id ="412102" data-orig-file ="https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Erdogan.jpg" data-orig-size ="1200,800" data-comments-opened ="" data-image-meta=" {"aperture":"4","credit":"TUR Presidency Murat Cetinmuhurdar","camera":"Canon EOS-1D X Mark II","caption":"ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 23: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY u2013 MANDATORY CREDIT - u0022TURKISH PRESIDENCY / MURAT CETINMUHURDAR / HANDOUTu0022 - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan poses for a photo with his wife Emine Erdogan during his visit to inspect Hagia Sophia Mosque which will be opened on 24th of July for worship after 86 years with Friday prayer in Istanbul, Turkey on July 23, 2020. ( TUR Presidency Murat Cetinmuhurdar - Anadolu Agency )","created_timestamp":"1595532325","copyright":"u00a9Anadolu Agency","focal_length": "26","iso":"5000","shutter_speed":"0.01","title":"Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Hagia Sophia","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title ="Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Hagia Sophia" data-image-description ="" data-medium-file ="https://i1.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Erdogan.jpg?fit=500%2C333&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" data-large-file ="https://i1.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Erdogan.jpg?fit=933%2C622&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" width ="463" height ="309" data-original-width ="463" data-original-height ="309" itemprop ="http://schema.org/image" title ="Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Hagia Sophia" alt="TurkishPresidentRecepTayyipErdogan posturesfor a picture with his other halfEmineErdogan throughout his check out toHagiaSophiaMosqueinIstanbul,Turkey on23July2020[TUR Presidency Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Anadolu Agency]" design ="width: 463px; height: 309px;" src ="https://i1.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Erdogan.jpg?w=463&is-pending-load=1#038;h=309&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" srcset ="https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/://www.middleeastmonitor.com/R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP///yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7" class =" jetpack-lazy-image"/ > < img data-attachment-id ="412102" data-orig-file ="https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Erdogan.jpg" data-orig-size ="1200,800" data-comments-opened ="" data-image-meta=" {"aperture":"4","credit":"TUR Presidency Murat Cetinmuhurdar","camera":"Canon EOS-1D X Mark II","caption":"ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 23: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY u2013 MANDATORY CREDIT - u0022TURKISH PRESIDENCY / MURAT CETINMUHURDAR / HANDOUTu0022 - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan poses for a photo with his wife Emine Erdogan during his visit to inspect Hagia Sophia Mosque which will be opened on 24th of July for worship after 86 years with Friday prayer in Istanbul, Turkey on July 23, 2020. ( TUR Presidency Murat Cetinmuhurdar - Anadolu Agency )","created_timestamp":"1595532325","copyright":"u00a9Anadolu Agency","focal_length":"26","iso":"5000","shutter_speed":"0.01","title":"Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Hagia Sophia","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title ="Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Hagia Sophia" data-image-description ="" data-medium-file ="https://i1.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Erdogan.jpg?fit=500%2C333&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" data-large-file ="https://i1.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Erdogan.jpg?fit=933%2C622&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" src ="https://i1.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Erdogan.jpg?w=463&h=309&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" width ="463" height ="309" data-original-width ="463" data-original-height ="309" itemprop ="http://schema.org/image" title ="Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Hagia Sophia" alt="TurkishPresidentRecepTayyipErdogan posturesfor a picture with his other halfEmineErdogan throughout his check out toHagiaSophia MosqueinIstanbul,Turkey on23July2020[TUR Presidency Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Anadolu Agency]" design =(********************************************************************************************************************************************** )/ > < img data-attachment-id ="412102" data-orig-file ="https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Erdogan.jpg" data-orig-size ="1200,800" data-comments-opened ="" data-image-meta=" {"aperture":"4","credit":"TUR Presidency Murat Cetinmuhurdar","camera":"Canon EOS-1D X Mark II","caption":"ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 23: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY u2013 MANDATORY CREDIT - u0022TURKISH PRESIDENCY / MURAT CETINMUHURDAR / HANDOUTu0022 - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan poses for a photo with his wife Emine Erdogan during his visit to inspect Hagia Sophia Mosque which will be opened on 24th of July for worship after 86 years with Friday prayer in Istanbul, Turkey on July 23, 2020. ( TUR Presidency Murat Cetinmuhurdar - Anadolu Agency )","created_timestamp":"1595532325","copyright":"u00a9Anadolu Agency","focal_length": "26","iso":"5000","shutter_speed":"0.01","title":"Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Hagia Sophia","orientation":"1"}" data-image-title ="Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Hagia Sophia" data-image-description ="" data-medium-file ="https://i1.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Erdogan.jpg?fit=500%2C333&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" data-large-file ="https://i1.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Erdogan.jpg?fit=933%2C622&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" width ="463" height ="309" data-original-width ="463" data-original-height ="309" itemprop ="http://schema.org/image" title ="Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Hagia Sophia" alt="TurkishPresidentRecepTayyipErdogan posturesfor a picture with his other halfEmineErdogan throughout his check out toHagiaSophiaMosqueinIstanbul,Turkey on23July2020[TUR Presidency Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Anadolu Agency]" design ="width: 463px; height: 309px;" src ="https://i1.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Erdogan.jpg?w=463&is-pending-load=1#038;h=309&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" srcset ="https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/://www.middleeastmonitor.com/R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP///yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7" class =" jetpack-lazy-image"/ > TurkishPresidentRecepTayyipErdogan posturesfor a picture with his other halfEmineErdogan throughout his check out toHagia SophiaMosque(**************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )Istanbul,Turkey on23July2020[TUR Presidency Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Anadolu Agency] < img data-attachment-id ="412103" data-orig-file ="https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Erdogan-1.jpg" data-orig-size ="1200,800" data-comments-opened ="" data-image-meta=" {"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0", "iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"0"}" data-image-title ="Erdogan" data-image-description ="" data-medium-file ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Erdogan-1.jpg?fit=500%2C333&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" data-large-file ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Erdogan-1.jpg?fit=933%2C622&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" width ="462" height ="309" data-original-width ="462" data-original-height ="309" itemprop ="http://schema.org/image" title ="Erdogan" alt="TurkishPresidentRecepTayyipErdogan( second L) posturesfor a picture with his other halfEmineErdogan( second R) throughout his check out toHagiaSophiaMosqueinIstanbul,Turkey on23July2020[TUR Presidency Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Anadolu Agency]" design ="width: 462px; height: 309px;" src ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Erdogan-1.jpg?w=462&is-pending-load=1#038;h=309&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" srcset ="https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/://www.middleeastmonitor.com/R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP///yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7" class =" jetpack-lazy-image"/ > < img data-attachment-id ="412103" data-orig-file ="https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Erdogan-1.jpg" data-orig-size ="1200,800" data-comments-opened ="" data-image-meta=" {"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length": "0","iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"0"}" data-image-title ="Erdogan" data-image-description ="" data-medium-file ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Erdogan-1.jpg?fit=500%2C333&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" data-large-file ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Erdogan-1.jpg?fit=933%2C622&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" src ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Erdogan-1.jpg?w=462&h=309&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" width ="462" height ="309" data-original-width ="462" data-original-height ="309" itemprop ="http://schema.org/image" title ="Erdogan" alt="TurkishPresidentRecepTayyip Erdogan (second L) posturesfor a picture with his other halfEmineErdogan( second R) throughout his check out toHagiaSophiaMosqueinIstanbul,Turkey on23July2020[TUR Presidency Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Anadolu Agency]" design ="width: 462px; height: 309px;"/ > < img data-attachment-id ="412103" data-orig-file ="https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Erdogan-1.jpg" data-orig-size ="1200,800" data-comments-opened ="" data-image-meta=" {"aperture":"0","credit":"","camera":"","caption":"","created_timestamp":"0","copyright":"","focal_length":"0", "iso":"0","shutter_speed":"0","title":"","orientation":"0"}" data-image-title ="Erdogan" data-image-description ="" data-medium-file ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Erdogan-1.jpg?fit=500%2C333&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" data-large-file ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Erdogan-1.jpg?fit=933%2C622&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" width ="462" height ="309" data-original-width ="462" data-original-height ="309" itemprop ="http://schema.org/image" title ="Erdogan" alt="TurkishPresidentRecepTayyipErdogan( second L) posturesfor a picture with his other halfEmineErdogan( second R) throughout his check out toHagiaSophiaMosqueinIstanbul,Turkey on23July2020[TUR Presidency Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Anadolu Agency]" design ="width: 462px; height: 309px;" src ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Erdogan-1.jpg?w=462&is-pending-load=1#038;h=309&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" srcset ="https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/://www.middleeastmonitor.com/R0lGODlhAQABAIAAAAAAAP///yH5BAEAAAAALAAAAAABAAEAAAIBRAA7" class =" jetpack-lazy-image"/ > TurkishPresidentRecepTayyipErdogan (second L) posturesfor a picture with his other halfEmineErdogan( second R) throughout his check out toHagiaSophiaMosqueinIstanbul,Turkey on23July2020[TUR Presidency Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Anadolu Agency]

Erdogan recited verses of theHolyQuran prior to the start of theprayers

AYASOFYA CAMİİ’ NDE KUTLU CUMA#CANLIBa şkanErdo ğan cuma öncesiKur’an tilavet ediyorpic.twitter.com/1i0xYgYaK3 — 24 TELEVISION( @yirmidorttv)July 24, 2020

Istanbul revealed that different locations had actually been establishedfor males and females to praise, while736 health workers,101 ambulances and a helicopter ambulance were put on alert at17 health stations.

Israel’s addition strategy, notTurkey’sHagiaSophia relocation, weakens local peace

Ahead of the historical occasion,IstanbulGovernorAliYerlikaya asked individuals to bring 4 products with them:“Masks, prayer mats, patience and understanding.”

Türkiye’ nin her bölgesi ve yurt dışından gelen#AyasofyaCamii sevdalıları; kıymetli misafirlerimiz, sabır ve anlayışınız için teşekkür ediyoruz.#MaskeMesafeTemizlik‘ 10 lütfen ödün vermeyelim. Kar şılıklı anlayış ve sabırla bu tarihi günü sağlık ve huzur içerisinde geçireceğiz.pic.twitter.com/BwK4Yg8eCf –AliYerlikaya( @AliYerlikaya)July 24, 2020

According to the declaration ofTurkey’sReligious(********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )entry to the mosque will now be totally free, while elaborate mosaics of theVirginMary, childJesus and otherChristian signs will be covered with drapes at prayer times.

The choice to alter the museum, an old church which was later on developed into a mosque, back into a functionalMuslim prayer hall has actually divided worldwide popular opinion with church leaders revealing issue that acces to the website will be limited.

ArchbishopElpidophoros goes overHagiaSophia with United StatesPresidentTrump andVicePresidentPencehttps://t.co/JTLzvWJoYQ –Cooch( @cooch28)July 24, 2020

While, UNESCO stated it deeply was sorry forTurkey’s choice, which was taken without previous discussion.

Erdogan firmly insisted, nevertheless, it wasTurkey’s historic and sovereign right to go back the structure to its historic usage, including that everybody is welcome to go to.

Gli, HagiaSophia’s resident feline, nevertheless seems taking pleasure in the mosque’s freshly laid carpet.

(********************************************

)

Someone likes the brand-new carpet … ❤

þ 0f;TheHagiaSophiaMosque’s resident felineGli &#x 1f431;(*********** )pic.twitter.com/EOXNj20lDT

— GülnurAybet( @Gulnuray)July 24, 2020