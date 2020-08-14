Turkey has a legitimate presence in the Mediterranean Sea – Middle East Monitor

The Turkish ship Oruc Reis triggered from the port of Antalya and reached its location on Monday early morning where it is to perform seismic studies after Ankara provided a caution on Sunday night concerning a location situated within its territorial waters. However, Greece declares that the location in which the vessel is going to work falls within its own territorial waters as demarcated by a contract signed just recently with Egypt.

Turkey does not acknowledge the border separation arrangement in between Egypt andGreece Indeed, it will challenge it, either through diplomatic efforts or its marine presence in the Mediterranean Sea, in addition to its expedition work in locations situated within its territorial waters based upon a contract withLibya The federal government in Ankara asserts that there are no maritime borders in between Egypt and Greece in the Mediterranean, and it is reasonable to state that sending out the Oruc Reis to carry out the seismic study in the location in concern is the very first useful Turkish action to the Egypt-Greece relocation.

The Turkish position on choosing the locations of impact in the Mediterranean is based upon numerous elements, the initially of which is that the department that Greece looks for to trouble Turkey is absolutely unjust. You do not require to be a professional to see this; it suffices to take a look at the map released by the …