Turkey forges military pact with Niger, Libya’s neighbour – Middle East Monitor

The finalizing of a military contract with Niger, a neighbouring nation of Libya, shows Turkey’s interest to have a grip in a nation surrounding to Libya, The New Khalij reported on Friday.

The contract was reached throughout recently’s trip by the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevl üt Çavuşoğlu of Africa, as Niger was amongst the African nations he went to.

Çavuşoğlu fulfilled with President of Niger Mahamadou Issoufou, and both sides talked about the results of the unsteady security scenario in Libya on their nations.

The New Khalij divulged that Turkey, which has military arrangements with Libya, does not have ground borders with it. Therefore, it anticipated that it would be tough for it to deal with the concern when it pertains to military fight with Egypt, which supports the abandoner Libyan Commander Khalifa Haftar.

Consequently, The New Khalij discussed that there is a possibility of a ground fight because of the constant remarks by Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi, who continues vowing to stop Turkish assistance for the UN-backed Libyan federal government in Tripoli.

During the check out to Niger, Çavuşoğlu revealed: “We would like to make a contribution to Niger’s development in the areas of transportation, construction, energy, mining and agriculture.”

As part of the Turkish cooperation with Africa, Anadolu Agency reported that the Turkish federal government has actually contributed countless dollars for facilities advancement on the continent and has actually sponsored numerous African trainees.

Turkey’s existence is felt throughout the continent, where there are a variety of Turkish organisations, consisting of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Maarif Foundation and Yunus Emre Institute, to name a few.