Turkey FM warns Greece against further escalation in Eastern Mediterranean – Middle East Monitor

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday alerted Greece against making further escalations in the Eastern Mediterranean area.

“If you take wrong steps, we don’t want to say we will make a mistake, but we will do what is necessary without hesitation,” the Turkish minister stated throughout a joint interview with his German equivalent Heiko Maas in Ankara.

“Greece seeks to expand its maritime powers in violation of international law, invoking its islands close to Turkey, while those islands are hundreds of kilometres away from it,” he included.

For his part, the German foreign minister discussed that both Turkey and Greece appear to concur that discussion is the only method to deal with the stress in the Eastern Mediterranean, keeping in mind that “the matter does not concern the European Union only, but also the NATO”.

Maas worried that the escalation of stress in the Eastern Mediterranean is not in the interests of the European Union, Greece, or Turkey.

Turkey and Greece, both members of NATO, have actually been at chances over their rights to oil and gas resources in the Eastern Mediterranean area.

