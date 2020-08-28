Turkey FM vows to defend rights in Eastern Mediterranean – Middle East Monitor

The Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated that his nation will defend its rights and the rights of Turkish Cypriots in the Eastern Mediterranean area up until completion, Reuters reported.

Ankara, he described, would award licenses for drilling activities in the western part of the nation’s maritime jurisdiction by the end of August.

“Our determination is unfaltering here,” he informed press reportersin Ankara “We will not jeopardize in any method from this.

Earlier on Monday the Turkish navy released an advisory referred to as a Navtex stating that the Oruc Reis vessel would carry out a seismic study in a location of sea south of Turkey’s Antalya and west of Cyprus in between 10-23 August.

The location is in conflict with neighbouring Greece and Cyprus.

Seismic studies belong to preparatory work for possible hydrocarbon expedition.

In reaction to the Turkish statement, Greece has actually required an emergency situation conference of the European Union foreign ministers to go over Turkey’s “provocative” activities in the area.

