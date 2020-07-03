Turkey fireworks: Dozens hurt as blast traps workers

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Video shows a huge plume of smoke and fireworks after the incident at a factory in Sakarya province.

A series of explosions at a fireworks factory in north-west Turkey trapped more than 150 workers within the building and left 41 people wounded, officials say.

Local governor Cetin Oktay Kaldirim told Anadolu news agency that emergency services were prevented from achieving the building due to the blasts.

He said there is no indication that anybody had been killed.

The explosions in Hendek could be heard dozens of kilometres away.

A dark plume of smoke billowed above the factory and the government’s disaster agency described the blasts as an industrial accident.

Mr Kaldirim, the governor of Sakarya province, said 150-200 people had been working at your website at the time of the explosions.

But the local mayor said most of them had were able to escape the blasts, which began at around 11:15 (08:15GMT). Turgut Babaoglu said dozens of firefighters and rescue workers was sent to the scene.