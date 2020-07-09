Turkey fireworks: Army removal hit by second deadly blast

Media playback is unsupported in your device Media caption Last Friday’s explosion at the fireworks factory killed seven people and wounded dozens

Three Turkish soldiers have died in the explosion of an army truck while removing explosives from the fireworks factory that blew up a week ago.

At least six other soldiers were wounded in the latest blast – which occurred because they were taking the chemicals to a quarry to be destroyed.

The original explosion happened last Friday in the city of Hendek. Seven people died and about 100 were hurt.

One of the factory’s owners has been arrested.

The truck was carrying unexploded materials from the remains of the fireworks factory when it blew up on Thursday.

TV footage showed smoke rising from the scene in a mountainous part of Sakarya province.

An inquiry to the cause of last Friday’s incident is under way. Officials have described it being an industrial accident.