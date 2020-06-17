Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia – Nordic Monitor – Panorama

Turkey developed a plan for a possible invasion of Greece named after an 11th century Turkish military commander, Nordic Monitor reported citing secret documents, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The documents were part of a PowerPoint presentation that was supposedly planned by the Turkish general staff for internal planning review.

Titled “TSK Çakabey Harekât Planlama Direktifi” (Turkish Armed Forces Çakabey Operation Planning Directive), the presentation was dated June 13, 2014. According to the Nordic Monitor report, this suggests the plan was likely updated and finalized after an overview of some earlier in the day draft, and that the program could be active.

Also included in the same document were plans to invade Armenia, the operation in this case being titled “TSK Altay Harekât Planlama Direktifi,” which was dated August 15, 2000.

The documents were exchanged by top general staff commanders via a secure internal email system, the news headlines portal reported. They appear to have now been accidentally leaked in a court case file in Ankara that prosecutor Serdar Coşkun submitted to the court included in an investigation to the failed military coup against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in July 2016.

All of the general staff’s emails from the two months preceding the coup were seized by the prosecution.

The general staff had panicked within the possible leaking of the classified documents and urged the court to enable the documents to be screened before being presented. It appears, however, that the prosecutors ignored these concerns, the Nordic Monitor reported.

However, as the plans were named in the document, any specific details were omitted, likely being classified and therefore not shared through the network.

It is believed that the plans were prepared as a contingency regarding developments in Syria, in order to maintain offensive and deterrence capabilities on the Western front while moving troops, according to Nordic Monitor.

Earlier in 2019 Nordic Monitor reported that Turkey planned a military operation against Armenia code-named ALTAY. It cited a secret memo that reported missing pages from classified documents which detail by detail the action plan.