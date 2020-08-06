Turkey, Djibouti agree to cooperate in field of public control – Middle East Monitor

The Turkish General Oversight Authority concluded a memorandum of cooperation with the brokerage structure of Djibouti.

The pact, which was revealed in the capital, Ankara, was participated in by Sharaf Malcouche, Chief Inspector of the Turkish General Oversight Authority, and Ombudsman of Djibouti, Qasim Ishaq Othman.

In a speech provided throughout the event, Malcouche stated that this memorandum of cooperation will boost relationship and brotherly relations in between Turkey and Djibouti.

He included that the memo will likewise increase uniformity and cooperation in between the mediation and oversight organizations of the 2 nations.

In turn, the Ombudsman of Djibouti, Qasim Ishaq Othman, mentioned that the accord had actually been set up previously however was delayed due to the break out of the coronavirus.

Turkey and Djibouti have actually formerly settled on maritime cooperation, to reinforce bilateral trade and more establish relations in transport consisting of in the air travel, rail and maritime sectors, and to develop a totally free financial zone in Djibouti.

