Turkey detains two opposition journalists in probe on ‘political and military espionage’ – Panorama

Turkish police detained two opposition journalists as part of a study into “political and military espionage”, AFP reported, citing local sources.

Details of the detentions weren’t immediately clear, but other media reported they may be connected to reporting about Turkey’s involvement in conflicts in Libya and Syria.

Ismail Dukel from Tele1 TV Ankara and Muyesser Yildiz, news coordinator at OdaTV on the web news site, were taken into custody on Monday and are now being questioned by the anti-terror police in Ankara, Anadolu said.

Telel editor-in-chief Merdan Yanardag confirmed the detentions on his Twitter account and said they were directed at giving an “ultimatum to independent media”.

“We are at the top of our jobs. We will not remain silent and we will not bow,” he said.

Anadolu failed to elaborate on the detentions, saying only they were for “political and military espionage”.

Pro-government Sabah newspaper reported that the journalists were accused of leaking information about Turkey’s war plans in Libya and Syria.