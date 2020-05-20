Turkey detains man for hanging union jack towel outside building | Turkey

Authorities in Turkey have actually apprehended a man for hanging a towel fixed up with the British union jack flag from a building throughout a public vacation.

The Iranian man was apprehended on Tuesday in the main Turkish city of Kayseri adhering to problems from neighbors that considered the screen of the layout to be an intriguing act.

The man protected himself by claiming he was just drying his damp towel, the Kayseri guv’s workplace stated in a declaration.

Turks commemorate Youth and also Sports Day on 19 May with different tasks, consisting of showing Turkish flags in home windows and also porches. The vacation honors the beginning of Turkey’s battle of self-reliance, which began on 19 May 1919 versus occupying pressures, consisting of British, adhering to the initial globe battle.

Neighbours slapped and also supported as authorities accompanied the man right into a police car, media records stated.