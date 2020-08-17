Turkey denounces French-Greek Cypriot defence deal – Middle East Monitor

Turkey on Sunday criticised the freshly revealed defence cooperation in between France and the Greek Cypriotadministration of Southern Cyprus, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to a report, Turkey’s Vice-President Fuat Oktay stated it is undesirable under any situations thatFrance arranges joint workouts with the Greek Cypriot administration and releases its military airplane to the islandcontrary to the 1959-60 arrangements.

“It is essential for France not to seek adventure in Cyprus-related matters, and act much more responsibly,” he alsosaid.

France stated last Wednesday that it will momentarily increase its military existence in the Eastern Mediterranean in thecoming days after President Emmanuel Macron and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis went over the latestsituation in the area.

Last month, French President Emmanuel Macron knocked Turkey’s energy expedition in the Eastern Mediterrenean in what he called Turkey’s infraction of the sovereignty of Greece and Cyprus.

On the other hand, Turkey declined Macron’s allegations with a main declaration.

In the declaration, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy stated declarations made by President Macron haveno worth for Turkey.

