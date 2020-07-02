Turkey delays decision on turning Hagia Sophia into mosque – Panorama

A Turkish court has delayed a decision on if the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul can be converted into a mosque, BBC News reports.

The Council of State – Turkey’s highest administrative human body – said it would produce a ruling within 15 days, after a hearing lasting just 17 minutes.

The 1,500 year old Unesco World Heritage site was originally a cathedral before becoming a mosque and then a museum in the 1930s.

It can become a mosque again if the court approves the move.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked his aides to conduct an extensive study on how to convert the Hagia Sophia into a mosque earlier in June.

Islamists in Turkey have long called for it to be converted, but secular opposition members have opposed the move. The proposal has prompted international criticism, from religious and political leaders worldwide.