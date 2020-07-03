Turkey convicts human rights activists on terror charges

The honorary chair of Amnesty International Turkey, Taner Kilic, was sentenced to six years and 90 days in jail for being a part of terror organization, whilst the group’s former director İdil Eser was sentenced to two years and something month for aiding a terror organization.
Amnesty members Günal Kursun and Özlem Dalgiran were also given two years and something month sentences for aiding a terror group.
The human rights group denies all the charges and said that every allegation against its members has been “comprehensively exposed as a baseless slur.”
Another seven defendants were acquitted. The 11 human rights activists were arrested and charged in the summer of 2017 on terrorism charges.
The defendants have the best to interest the Court of Appeal, which Amnesty Turkey tweeted that they will use. “As we said before the trial, we will not accept even one of our friends to be sentenced. We will continue to follow the case through higher courts,” it said.
The four activists will not be imprisoned pending their appeals. The appeal process could just take months or years.
“The decision of the court is staggering. During 12 court hearings, each and every allegation has been comprehensively exposed as a baseless slur. The court’s verdict defies logic and exposes this three-year trial as the politically motivated attempt to silence independent voices it was from day one,” Gardner added.
Kilic denies being truly a member of the business, headed by the US-based preacher Gulen, who Turkey blames for masterminding the 2016 coup attempt when around 250 people died.
The other 10 defendants, including Amnesty International Turkey’s former director Eser, were arrested separately at a hotel on the island of Büyükada, off the coast of Istanbul, where these were attending an electronic security workshop.
According to Human Rights Watch, “terrorism charges continued to be widely used” considering that the failed coup attempt and several terrorism trials in Turkey “lack compelling evidence of criminal activity.”
The practice of holding individuals charged with terrorism offenses in prolonged pre-trial detention “raised concerns its use has become a form of summary punishment,” it said.
The verdict comes just months following the prominent philanthropist, Osman Kavala, was given a short taste of freedom when he was acquitted over 2013 protests in Istanbul’s Gezi Park — and hours later re-arrested for alleged links to the coup.
But the festivities for the acquitted activists were temporary, after prosecutors announced Kavala would stay static in detention.
Milena Buyum, Amnesty International’s Turkey campaigner, said in a statement that the decision smacked of “deliberate and calculated cruelty.”
Isil Sariyuce reported from Istanbul. CNN’s Sheena McKenzie and Emma Reynolds wrote from London. CNN’s Jomana Karadsheh and Yusuf Gezer contributed to this report