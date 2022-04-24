Adam Schiff, Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, addressed a message on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“107 years ago, the Ottoman Empire carried out a systematic plan to exterminate the Armenian people, which became the first genocide of the 20th century. The Armenian Genocide took the lives of 1.5 million Armenian men, women and children. Despite the abundant evidence of these massacres, Turkey continues to deny the fact of genocide. They want the world to forget, but we will not forget. We will never forget.

For tens of thousands of my constituents, the recognition of the Genocide was the result of a lifelong struggle. It was very personal to me! I have been in contact with genocide survivors, they have received me in their homes, I have heard stories of the murders of their parents, brothers and sisters, the destruction of their homes and families. I could see them experiencing the same pain again as tears rolled down their faces.

For 20 years I have been presenting resolutions recognizing the Armenian Genocide. In 2019, for the first time in history, the House of Representatives and the Senate passed this resolution almost unanimously, confirming the fact of the Armenian Genocide.

And last year, President Joe Biden broke the shame of our country, which has been silent for decades, becoming the first incumbent president to recognize the Armenian Genocide. These historic cornerstone events were made possible by you, as well as by the strong and persistent Armenian Diaspora.

Remembering the victims of the Armenian Genocide, we also commemorate the victims of the recent unleashing of violence against the Armenian people. Those who died in Artsakh, thousands who were forced to flee their homes due to Azerbaijani and Turkish violence, as well as those who remained prisoners of war, those who still live in fear of being attacked again.

I will always stand by the Armenian community to commemorate the victims of the Genocide, just as I will always support the Armenian community in demanding peace for Artsakh and the Armenian people. “I will continue our struggle for the safe and unconditional release of the remaining Armenian prisoners of war.”