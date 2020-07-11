Turkey confirms Hagia Sophia to open for worship – Middle East Monitor

Hours following a landmark court ruling Friday, the Turkish government confirmed that Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia will be reopened for worship after an 85-year hiatus.

The not exactly 1,500-year-old architectural gem will be transferred to their state Religious Affairs Directorate under a presidential decree, according to a Friday announcement in the Official Gazette.

Earlier Friday, ruling on a petition filed by an Istanbul NGO, Turkey’s Council of State overturned a 1934 Cabinet decree that had turned Hagia Sophia right into a museum.

The court ruled that Hagia Sophia was owned by way of a foundation established by Sultan Mehmet II, also known as Mehmet the Conqueror, and was presented to the community as a mosque. According to the ruling, Hagia Sophia was understood to be a “mosque,” a status that can not be legally changed.

After centuries of use as a church under the Byzantine Empire, in 1453 Hagia Sophia was converted into a mosque by Mehmet II following his conquest of Istanbul.

In 1935, Hagia Sophia was turned into a museum.

Posting his decree on social media marketing today, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed best wishes for the change, which he has long advocated.

While details of the change aren’t yet known, Turkish officials have remarked that many famed houses of worship, such as for example Paris’ Notre Dame and Istanbul’s Blue Mosque, may also be open to visitors.

“Opening up Hagia Sophia to worship won’t keep local or foreign tourists from visiting the site,” Ibrahim Kalin, Erdogan’s spokesman, told Anadolu Agency within an interview this week.

Turkey is home to individuals of many faiths who can freely exercise their religions, that he added.

