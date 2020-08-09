Turkey confirms 1,172 new cases of COVID-19 – Middle East Monitor

Turkey on Saturday verified 1,172 extra cases of COVID-19, raising the tally to 239,622, according to the nation’s health minister, Anadolu reports.

“Pneumonia rates are down throughoutTurkey We have actually reached [nearly] 64,000 tests daily. The greatest [daily test] number [so far] has actually been 58,000,” Fahrettin Koca stated on Twitter.

“There is no significant modification in our healthcare facility [bed] tenancy rates,” as the numbers of new and recuperated clients are close to each other, Koca kept in mind.

“Good results depend on tight measures,” he worried.

The nation verified 1,082 more healings from the unique coronavirus, raising the overall to 222,656, Koca included.

The death toll stood at 5,829 after 16 more individuals passed away over the last 24 hours.

Healthcare experts carried out 63,842 tests for the illness over the previous day, raising the tally to over 5.2 million.

The coronavirus pandemic has actually declared over 722,800 resides in 188 nations and areas because it came from China last December.

The United States, Brazil, India, and Russia are presently the worst-hit nations worldwide.

More than 19.45 million COVID-19 cases have actually been reported worldwide, with healings going beyond 11.78 million, according to figures put together by the United States’ Johns …