The Turkish Foreign Ministry the other day condemned an oil contract concluded between an US- based business and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on the advancement of oil fields in northeastern Syria, Anadolu reported.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry stated in a declaration that the deal “ignores international law”, including that Kurds have actually plainly shown their aspiration to withdraw from Syria by taking the natural deposits of its individuals.

The declaration worried on the requirement to return Syria’s natural deposits to its individuals, revealing Ankara’s remorse that Washington’s deal “ignores international law, threatens the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria and provides cover for terrorism financing”.

US Delta Crescent Energy LLC and the Kurdish- led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria signed the contract straight without including the Syrian program.

Earlier on Sunday, the Syrian program’s foreign ministry knocked the deal and explained it as “theft” and an “affront to its national sovereignty”.

The contract needed the approval of the US State Department and Treasury, considered that the oil sector and numerous Syrian organizations are approved under the CaesarAct The contract consists of the facility of 2 oil refineries for domestic usage.

