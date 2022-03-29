Harut Sassounian

Publisher of The California Courier

www.TheCaliforniaCourier.com:

The Turkish government continues its hypocritical game between the two conflicting parties, pretending to be a friend of Russia and Ukraine in order to make the most of its tug-of-war.

However, Turkey will not be able to play this game for long until it falls from a rocking rope. For decades, Turkey, as a NATO member, has violated its principles by buying problematic weapons from Russia, acting as a member of a Western military camp, refusing to support the group’s collective decisions, and being sanctioned by its NATO ally the United States.

Turkey has played the same volatile role as a member of the Council of Europe, violating the organization’s basic rules, including repeatedly refusing to comply with European Court of Human Rights rulings. After all this, President Erdo ։an still dares to complain that Turkey is not allowed to join the European Union. In fact, he should not even be allowed to remain in the Council of Europe. It is a pity that NATO has no provision for expelling one of its member states. Surprisingly, Turkish leaders have appealed to the UN to make their country the sixth permanent member of the veto-wielding Security Council. This should never be allowed. That will be the end of the UN.

At the same time, Turkey continues its hypocritical “neutrality” in NATO “Russia” in the Ukraine war. Turkey is the only NATO member that has refused to impose sanctions on Russia and has not closed its airspace to Russian aircraft. Turkey abstained, while the overwhelming majority of the Council of Europe voted in favor of suspending Russia’s membership. Turkey then turned around and voted twice in March at the UN General Assembly in favor of a resolution condemning Russia for invading Ukraine.

Moreover, in his speech at the UN, Turkish Ambassador Feridun Sinirlioղlu launched a fierce attack on Russia. Sinirlioglu said that the war in Ukraine was the result of a “blatant violation” of international humanitarian law by Russia, calling it “unacceptable.” Then he added: “For our part, we will not give up our brothers and sisters in Ukraine.” These words prove that Turkey is not neutral in this war.

As Turkish Ambassador to the UN sharply criticized Russia, Turkish businessman Ethem Sanjak, a member of the executive council of President’s ruling Justice and Development Party, visited Moscow and told Russia’s RBC television channel that Turkey was selling drones to Ukraine. It was a big mistake. Sanjak added: “We will not join the sanctions, because if Russia falls, Turkey will be divided. “And if Turkey falls, the same will happen to Russia. We are allies with Russia.” Sanjak called Turkey’s membership in NATO “shameful.” Then he added, “NATO is a cancerous tumor.”

In addition, “gaining experience in provoking the lifting of sanctions, which previously prevented jihadist groups from blocking the US and UN Security Council against Iran, the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is now ready to apply a similar game of Western sanctions against Russia.” “Hoping to make money for his business associates, to help his country’s difficult economy and finances, Erdogan apparently saw an opportunity to make a profit, offering the Russians a lifeline to help overcome restrictions and circumvent sanctions,” Abdullah Bozkurt wrote on the Nordic monitor.

To the satisfaction of Russia, Turkey rejected US proposals to transfer S-400 missile systems purchased from Russia to Ukraine, as a result of which the US imposed sanctions on Turkey. In addition, several Russian oligarchs have recently moved their luxury yachts and private jets from Europe to Turkey to avoid Western sanctions. Turkish columnist Bahadir Ozgur, who specializes in detecting organized crime, says Turkey is a “paradise for gangsters,” Al-Monitor reported.

The Biden administration is well aware of Turkey’s efforts to save Russia from EU sanctions as a result of Turkey’s long-running efforts to lift sanctions. Neither the White House nor the Congress wants to support Erdogan, who is constantly making plans to glorify himself, his country, trying to repair its broken relations with Europe, the United States, Israel, Egypt, the UAE and Armenia.

President Erdoողan announced last week before the NATO summit in Brussels that he would meet with President Joe Biden for a photo shoot in order to raise Turkey’s dubious position in the world and its own low rating within the country.

Despite Erdo ։an’s vigorous diplomatic lobbying, Biden refused to meet with him at the NATO summit, undermining his expectation of gaining positive PR from such a meeting. The White House rejected the US Embassy in Ankara’s request for such a face-to-face meeting.

President Biden, who has long had a personal dislike for President Erdogan because of his anti-Russian policies, did the right thing by not giving him additional opportunities for self-praise as he maintains close ties with Russia. There is also strong resistance in Congress against any concessions to Turkey.

Erdogan always justifies his tug-of-war between the East and the West, declaring that he is trying to play a mediating role in the Ukraine war. This is a misleading excuse for Erdogan’s mercenary attempts to undermine his country.

Translation by Ruzanna Avagyan