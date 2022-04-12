Harut Sassounian

Publisher of The California Courier

www.TheCaliforniaCourier.com:

Due to Turkey’s contradictory position on the Russian-Ukrainian war, the debate continues to reward him “among those who want to condemn him.”

On April 7, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) published a detailed article by Jared Malsin and Elvan Kivilchim entitled “Superboats, Beach Homes” Suitcases Full of Cash. The Russians are pouring money into Turkey.

Tens of thousands of Russians have fled to Turkey with suitcases full of money, superboats, private jets and other riches as a result of Western sanctions against Russian banks and businesses. “Many have left with hundreds or thousands of dollars in cash over control of the Russian government,” the WSJ reported. Russians are buying houses and other property in Turkey, taking advantage of a law that allows foreigners to become Turkish citizens if they invest at least $ 250,000. Many Russians are able to circumvent Western sanctions by transferring their money from Russian banks to Turkish banks and exchanging their rubles for Turkish lira or other currencies. All NATO member states, except Turkey, have imposed severe sanctions on Russia, preventing its citizens from withdrawing their money from the country, blocking Russian airlines ‘flights to Western countries, and confiscating oligarchs’ superships and private jets. By refusing to impose sanctions on Russia, Turkey is trying to revive its bankrupt economy by raising much-needed funds.

Russians fleeing the country are able to avoid Western sanctions – capital controls imposed on Russia by its citizens “through Russian cash transfers operating in Turkey, in cryptocurrencies, simply by transferring thousands of dollars in cash to airports,” according to the WSJ. The Turkish government has invented the unconvincing justification that it will allow the transfer of Russian funds to Turkey as long as “the money is legal.” Such a check, if ever, disappeared very quickly, ignoring the requirement that foreigners must obtain a residence permit before opening a bank account. According to the WSJ, “Russians have opened more than 600 accounts in recent weeks in just one branch of a state-owned bank in Istanbul.”

The WSJ reported that the Central Bank of Turkey had received about $ 3 billion in just two days in mid-March. a former official of the banks. “

“The newly arrived Russians are buying four apartments at a time, usually in cash, to invest the $ 250,000 required for citizenship,” Gul Gul, general manager of the Istanbul-based Golden Sign real estate company, told the WSJ. “Currently, six or seven of the 10 apartments we have sold have been bought by the Russians,” said Mrs. Gul. They are mainly businessmen, rich people, and some of them are oligarchs. ”

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has moved his two superboats to Turkish ports in recent weeks. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev parked his 74-meter-long ship called “Space” in Istanbul last week, according to the WSJ.

Moreover, the WSJ reports that the search company Yandex, the advertising site Avito, the commercial Tinkoff Bank and the software company DataArt have relocated more than 1,000 employees to Turkey. “About 900 Yandex employees arrived in Turkey immediately after the start of the war, or about 300 of them left later.”

Visa և Mastercard decisions to close down in Russia have prompted Russians to use the “Russian Mir payment system, which operates in some parts of Turkey.” “Signs with the words” We accept Mir “have started appearing in grocery stores in Istanbul,” the WSJ wrote.

“The middle class Russians have mostly brought in a few thousand dollars at a time, either in cash or using Russian money transfer companies that continue to operate in Turkey. One of the well-known services is KoronaPay, which allows people to transfer money from Russia, withdraw it in Turkey and a number of other countries. The company allows transfers worth more than 15,000 euros, which is equivalent to 16,400 US dollars, as long as customers confirm their source of income, according to the company’s website, according to the WSJ. “Currency exchanger Volkan Celikurek, in the Laleli district of Istanbul, where Russian traders attend, is one of the only places where exchange offices buy and sell rubles,” he told the WSJ. “I immediately bought a maximum of 100,000 rubles. But there are people who have bought millions. ”

At the same time, the Turkish economy benefits from the flow of Russian money, and its hypocritical condemnation of Russia brings dividends from Western countries. The British government has recently lifted its arms exports to Turkey. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on April 7 that Turkey was interested in “cooperating with the United Kingdom in possible defense projects, including military aircraft, warships and aircraft carriers.” Çavuşo ։lu also stated that Turkey is discussing with Canada the resumption of purchases of Turkish Bayraktar military drones, which were suspended after the 2020 Artsakh war.

Surprisingly, the Biden administration, instead of punishing Turkey for plotting to overthrow the sanctions, wants to reward it, saying that the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey is in the best interests of the United States and NATO. However, the Congress is against the sale. More than 50 members of Congress signed a letter in February urging the Biden administration to reject a Turkish request to buy 40 F-16s and upgrade 80 more already in Turkey. The congressmen cited Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems and mass human rights violations as the reason for opposing the sale. The sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey “is more likely to lead to further deaths and destruction in the region at the hands of Erdogan’s troops,” the lawmakers wrote.

It remains to be seen how long Turkey can play its deceptive game on both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Translation by Ruzanna Avagyan