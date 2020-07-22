Turkey blocks Greek confinement bid in E. Mediterranean – Middle East Monitor

Turkey has actually turned down Greek strategies of broadening its continental rack through islets in the Aegean Sea and confining Turkey to the Anatolian peninsula in the Eastern Mediterranean area, Reuters reports.

As part of the nation’s hydrocarbon expedition activities, Turkey revealed brand-new seismic research study activity in the Eastern Mediterranean through NAVTEX (navigational telex) starting July 21, 2020.

Using a little islet a couple of miles far from Turkey’s coast as a reason, the Greek Foreign Ministry declared that Turkish drill ship Oruc Reis has actually broken its rights in the Eastern Mediterranean continental rack.

The Greek declaration is based upon its maritime concept according to which islets are considered as “mainland”, nevertheless, such views do not represent worldwide law.

READ: France directs EU diplomacy versus Turkey, and the bloc is too weak to stop it

The concept of equidistance does not hold worth in the context of delimitation of unique financial zones (EEZ) and continental racks in worldwide law.

The basic guideline in both worldwide law and the UN Convention on the Law of Sea is based upon the concept of equivalent sharing. This concept makes it possible for islands to have fairly less location of continental rack and EEZ, in reality, the islands may even get entirely surrounded. At this point, there are several aspects considered, such as the size and place of these landscapes, and their range to the mainland.

In addition, the marine area the Turkish vessel is set to check out falls under the continental rack Ankara administration stated to the UN and license blocks approved to Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) in 2012.

‘Principle of equity’

Moreover, another Turkish seismic vessel– Barbaros Hayrettin Pasa– had actually formerly held activities in the very same area.

The Turkish federal government turned down the Greek position stating that the island– Meis– situated about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) to the Turkish coast and 580 km (360 mi) to the Greek coast– comprises 40,000 square kilometers (15,444 square miles) of continental rack.

Ankara stated this Greek method does not abide by either worldwide law or factor.

Hakan Karan, a teacher at Ankara University’s Faculty of Law, stated the range of islands to the mainland and their nearness to other nations stands as the most crucial element of such unique conditions.

READ: ‘We will not let anybody harm Turkey’ s interests’

Referring to the islands far from the mainland and near to other nations, he stated the worldwide law does not license, or hardly licenses, nations to develop maritime borders.

He went on to state that Meis Island was a case in point in this sense, and Greek claims of stating borders breached the concept of equity.

“An island with less than 12 square kilometers area of surface, located two kilometers to Turkey and 580 kilometers away from Greece cannot be granted continental shelf or EEZ,” he stated.

He more kept in mind that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) just recently embraced a prejudication concerning the maritime border disagreement in between Romania and Ukraine, stating the Snake Island– which comes from Ukraine however is more detailed to Romania– had no impact in the context of separation.