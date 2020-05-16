Turkey bans Cyprus plane from flying over its skies – Middle East Monitor

Turkey lately prohibited a Cypriot plane from flying over its skies, specifying that Cypriot authorities did not get consent from Turkey, Arab48 com reported on Friday.

On Wednesday, Cyprus verified that it worked with a plane bring 36 tonnes of clinical products required for the battle versus the coronavirus. The plane looked to Moscow after Turkey had actually declined to permit it to fly over its skies.

The plane asked for consent to fly over Turkey after it had actually participated in Turkish airspace.

Ankara turned down the demand, pressing the plane to draw away its means in the direction of Moscow.

In a declaration, the Turkish Foreign Ministry verified that it permits Cypriot aircrafts to fly over its skies for altruistic objectives, however they should get an authorization.

“The plane took off from China without getting permission to use Turkish airspace,” the declaration clarified, keeping in mind that if a demand was made on schedule, it would certainly have been approved.