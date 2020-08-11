Turkey-Azerbaijan military drills not different from previous ones, says Armenian analyst – Panorama

A preliminary analysis of the videos from the Turkey-Azerbaijan joint military exercises show that although they covered a large area, the drills were not much different from the previous ones in terms of their nature and content, Tigran Abrahamyan, the head of the Yerevan-based Henaket analytical center, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The videos did not showcase a large number of weapons belonging to the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies, he said.

“Personally, I was surprised by the lack of footage showing the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which was much discussed before the launch of military exercises.

“In general, the released videos were not so impressive, while the presented military equipment was mostly in small batches.

“The political scale of these exercises was much greater than the military component,” the analyst wrote.