Turkey asks INTERPOL to arrest Mohammed Dahlan – Middle East Monitor

The Turkish federal government asked the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) to arrest previous Fatah leader Mohammad Dahlan for running an espionage network in Turkey, TRT reported on Friday.

Dahlan is a security consultant for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Zayed, who revealed the normalisation of ties with Israel recently.

According to TRT, the Turkish Public Prosecutor included Dahlan to the list of the majority of desired crooks in Turkey and revealed a benefit worth 10 million Turkish Liras ($ 385,000) for apprehending him.

TRT reported, according to the Turkish Public Prosecutor, that a witness referred to as “Bowraz” stated that two Emiratis, Samir Samih Shaaban, and Zakif Yusuf Hassan, spied on Egyptians and Palestinians in Turkey for Dahlan.

VIEWPOINT: Turkey’s method versus the Saudi- UAE bloc is conciliatory– up until now

Turkey implicates Dahlan of participation in the mishandled coup effort of July 2016.

In November 2019, Ankara provided an INTERPOL red notification for Dahlan after obtaining proof associated to his participation in concerns impacting Turkey’s nationwide security.