Turkey arrests PKK ‘terrorist’ plotting massive attacks in major cities – Middle East Monitor

The Turkish Ministry of Interior stated Saturday it had actually apprehended a “terrorist” from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, in the southern province of Adana who prepared to perform massive battles in major cities utilizing 37 kgs of TNT, an extremely explosive product.

The ministry stated in a declaration that it had actually released a search operation in Sar ıçam district in Adana province after getting info that a “suspect” was preparing to perform an attack utilizing explosive product.

According to the ministry, Turkish security groups stopped a suspicious cars and truck bring 20 kgs of TNT and after questioning the motorist he admitted to having actually carried the “terrorist”.

“The security teams immediately moved to the location specified by the driver where they found 17 kilograms of TNT as well as a large amount of forged foreign currency, gold and ID cards” the declaration stated.

