Turkey arrests 27 terror suspects for alleged Daesh links – Middle East Monitor

Turkish police arrested 27 persons who are suspected of having links to Daesh, Anadolu Agency reported.

The suspects were allegedly preparing to carry out a terrorist operation in retaliation for social media posts that insult Islam’s Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), according to police.

The operation, which was foiled, targeted 15 locations in Istanbul.

Daesh previously claimed responsibility for several deadly terrorist attacks in Turkey, including a strike that killed 39 people in a nightclub in Istanbul on New Year’s Day in 2017, and another that killed 12 in the same city in 2016.

