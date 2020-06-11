Turkey arms neighbourhood patrols as opponents fear President Erdogan is building a militia

Mr Erdogan’s AKP party, which submit the bill, says the brand new rules will enable the nightwatchmen to more effectively help law enforcement by thwarting burglaries and preventing assaults on the streets.

In old Turkish films the guards are portrayed as benevolent uncles patrolling the streets with a whistle between their lips, searching for troublemakers.

But the opposition accused Mr Erdogan of authoritarianism by establishing a loyal armed force.

“They are using the institution of nightwatchmen to set up a militia,” Mahir Polat from the key opposition CHP party said on Tuesday, adding law enforcement should be reinforced if needed.