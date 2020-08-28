Turkey announces military exercises in Eastern Mediterranean – Middle East Monitor

Turkey the other day revealed that it would introduce military exercises in the Eastern Mediterranean on 1 and 2 September, as part of the most recent round of military exercises that have actually sustained stress with Greece.

The Turkish navy released the most recent caution, called Navtex, and stated it will arrange archery manoeuvres in the Eastern Mediterranean off the coast north-east of Cyprus.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar worried that his nation is a significant star on the worldwide scene which every celebration need to know this reality, clarifying that Turkey has no greed for any nation’s land or sea and will not permit any aggressiveness that will be introduced from neighbouring nations.

He included that the last Navtex notice was released by Turkey for security factors connected to the training of its marine forces in the Iskenderun area, keeping in mind that all activities of the Turkish Republic and its militaries were based upon particular concepts and were strictly imposed.

He explained that his ministry is in charge of securing the activities and occasions performed by the Turkish Energy Ministry in the Eastern Mediterranean.

As the dispute expanded, France stated on Wednesday that it would sign up with military exercises with …