Turkey and the others  – Middle East Monitor

No one can neglect the big leap that Turkey has actually made in current years changing it from an eastern nation at the gates of Europe, to an enormous financial and military power.

Today, Turkey exists in the heart of the Mediterranean, Libya, Syria and Iraq, and it plays an essential function in a variety of problems worrying the area.

It is likewise not possible to neglect the concealed and evident hostility in the area towards Turkey, which has actually just recently emerged in a war of declarations in between the Turkish defence minister and some Emirati authorities.

Indeed, numerous see the current Emirati-Iranian rapprochement as the Emirates rallying versus Turkey by producing brand-new alliances efficient in countering Turkish growth.

READ: Turkey condemns oil offer in between United States company, Syria Kurds

Regardless of the naivety of this technique, which disregards crucial information, numerous indications validate that the sabotage act has actually reached its last limitations. Among this information is the nature of the financial relations in between Turkey and Iran, which are tactical relations that are not impacted by political variations or circumstantial impulses.

Moreover, Iranians are aware that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is absolutely nothing however an executing tool in the hands of others and that it does not have the power to make its own choices, and that in the …