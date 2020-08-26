Turkey and Greece are ‘playing with fire’, Germany FM warns – Middle East Monitor

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas the other day prompted Greek and Turkish goverments to fix their conflict over overlapping resource claims in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, alerting that this might trigger a catastrophe, Euronews reported.

During a joint interview with his Greek equivalent Nikos Dendias, Maas worried the value of the de-escalation of stress in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“The current situation in the Eastern Mediterranean is like playing with fire and the smallest spark could cause disaster and this is not in anyone’s interest,” he stated.

Greece and Turkey have actually traded barbs over overseas hydrocarbon expedition efforts, drawing the European Union and other neighboring nations into the conflict, which previously this month included a light crash in between Turkish and Greek frigates.

Meanwhile, Turkey has actually extended the expedition objective of its Oruc Reis study ship in a disputed part of the Eastern Mediterranean, stiring stress in the area. Athens has actually called the study prohibited.

The 2 NATO allies disagree over claims to hydrocarbon resources in the location based upon contrasting views on the degree of their continental racks in waters dotted with mainly Greek islands.

